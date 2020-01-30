BOOK LAUNCH
Tipperary author launches new murder mystery this weekend
FIRST NOVEL FOR CLONMEL WRITER
Karl Clancy will launch his novel this Saturday
Bless Me Father, a novel by Clonmel author, Karl Clancy, will debut this Saturday, February 1, in the County Museum, Clonmel at 2.15pm.
It's Karls first novel and €1 from the sale of every paperback ever sold will be donated to suicide support group C-Saw.
The book is currently available on Amazon as an ebook and paperback.
Set in Dublin in the 1980s, Detective Inspector Eamon Kearns is having a turbulent time. He has to investigate two deaths, one suspicious and the other a definite murder.
It’s only as he investigates both which seem unrelated that he discovers the link between them is a secret from his past he can't afford to have discovered.
Does he catch the killer and risk everything or let the killer go free to kill again.
