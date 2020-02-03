Tipperary concert in aid of Down Syndrome and Rape Crisis Centre to feature Garda Band

Clonmel gardai will host a concert with the Band of An Garda Siochana in Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Thursday, March 5.

The gala event will be in aid of both Tipperary Down Syndrome Association and Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre.

Tickets cost €15 and are available from Hotel Minella; Community Policing Unit, Clonmel Garda Station; O'Sullivan's Pharmacy, Fethard; and Annemarie Keane, Tipperary Down Syndrome, phone 087 9675692.

The show also features New Inn Voices Choir; tenor Eric Patrick Nolan, Mitchelstown and the UK; Fr Jim Purcell, Thurles; Superintendent Eddie Golden; and special guests.

The show starts at 8pm.