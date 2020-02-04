Jon Kenny stars in powerful play Crowman at The Source

Set in a sparsely decorated kitchen, this intimate one-man show starring Jon Kenny, (D’Unbelievables), is a window into the soul of a lonely bachelor, Dan.

A crow-hating man who noisily tries to shoo the blighted birds away, Dan measures out his life by the amount of funerals he has to attend every week. They are social occasions with the added bonus of refreshments.

Dan, who vacillates between high comedy by mimicking TV celebrity chefs and pathetic admissions, including attending mass just to connect with another human by shaking hands, is a master at distraction.

But one day, hearing a death announcement on the radio, his world is shattered.

Directed and written by Cork playwright Katie Holly, Crowman is a powerful piece of theatre that has received rave reviews since its debut.

Don't miss this dark comedy at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Tickets on sale now from the box office on 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie for more information. Tickets cost €20.