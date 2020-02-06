Take a break from the election in Tipperary - head for Fethard Book Fair on Sunday

A feature of the Tipperariana Book Fair, since its inception 25 years ago, is the presence of authors of ‘Tipperary’ books that have been published in the preceding year, and the fair on this coming Sunday, February 9, is no exception.

Pride of place will go to the ‘Fethard & Killusty Newsletter 2019 - Celebrating 60 years 1959-2019’, winner of the Tipperariana Book of the Year 2019. Some remaining back copies of the Newsletter from former years will also be for sale on the day.

It being the ‘Decade of Centenaries’ means that many books connected with the War of Independence in Tipperary are being published, and two authors with books in this ‘genre’ will be present.

Daniel Jack from Belfast, a descendant of Séamus Robinson – one of the ‘big four’ in the War of Independence in Tipperary – will be there with his book Citizen Soldier’, which recounts the life of Séamus Robinson from his origins in Belfast and participation in Easter Week, the War of Independence (including Soloheadbeg), the Civil War and his life thereafter.

John Connors, from Borrisoleigh, author of ‘Seán Hogan His Life: A Troubled Journey’ will also be there to sell and sign his book recounting the deeds and life of another one of the central figures in the War of Independence in Tipperary.

Dr Lucia Gannon, from Killenaule, will be present with her acclaimed book, ‘All in a Doctor’s Day’, as will another Killenaule native Michael F. Kennedy with, ‘990 A true story’,, an autobiography of his journey in life that took him from Industrial Schools as a child (hence ‘his number 990’!) to theatres around the world.

Other authors will also be present, including Eileen Acheson with her first book of poetry ‘I wonder’ and all the authors will be willing to chat and sign and sell their books.

THOUSANDS OF BOOKS ON OFFER

Apart from Tipperary books and authors, the Book Fair will also see over thirty Antiquarian and Second-hand Book Dealers from around the country coming to Fethard , all with their own specialised or sometimes random selection of books.

The biggest stall of all is that operated by the Fethard Historical Society itself where hundreds, even thousands of ‘donated books’ are sold for modest prices, and one never knows what might turn up. Anyone wishing to donate books , or anyone seeking further information can do so by contacting the organisers at email : bookfair@fethard.com or Tel 087 930 52 32 /087 900 97 22. A Café will operate, and the entrance fee is still €2. See also www.tipperariana.com