Tipperary drama group starts casting for iconic 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof'

Clonmel Theatre Guild's next production will be Tennessee Williams’ classic play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof directed by Catherine McVicker.

Williams’ heart-wrenching drama examines the undercurrent of deceit holding a wealthy family together while threatening to tear them apart.

Over the course of one sultry Mississippi night, the characters’ gentility disappears as accusations of greed, sexual desire, and dishonesty — long repressed — come to the fore.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play (Williams’ self-proclaimed favourite) forces the audience and characters alike to determine what is truth, what is a lie, and which lies have become the truth. The setting for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is a Mississippi plantation during summer in the mid-1950s.

Director Catherine McVicker has prepared the following list of the characters in the play and invites all interested to come along to open readings in The Coachman, Parnell Street, Clonmel on Thursday, February 20 7.30 – 9.30pm.

MARGARET — Known as “Maggie the cat,” wife of Brick, edgy, tense and suspicious of her husband, playing age...about 25+

BRICK — Husband of Maggie, once an outstanding athlete, youngest son of Big Daddy and Big Mama; playing age...about 25+

MAE — Sometimes called ‘sister woman’ wife of Gooper, playing age... about 30-40

GOOPER — Brick’s older brother, sometimes called “Brother man,” a lawyer, playing age... about 38-41

BIG MAMA — Loud, brash, anxious, playing age about 60-65

BIG DADDY — Conflicted, blunt, desires to regain his control after a long sickness, playing age...about 65

REVEREND TOOKER — The family’s Parish Pastor, 45+

DOC BAUGH — The family doctor, 45+

LACEY & SOOKIE — A male and female servant, 18+

3 CHILDREN — Children of Gooper and Mae, age range 7-15

A good American accent is essential for this production. All are welcome to attend, we look forward to seeing you there.