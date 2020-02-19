Snapshots Grand Final - Little Sarah's First Day at School

So here we have it, the six photographs which you, our website readers, have chosen for the Grand Final of Snapshots.

Over the past number of weeks we have received hundreds of nostalgic snapshots from all over County Tipperary and beyond. Those which we thought were the most appealing appeared each week in our newspapers, The Nationalist and the Tipperary Star and also online on our website, TipperaryLive.ie.

The six photographs, including the one featured above, which appear in our print editions this week have been selected by our readers in three weekly online polls on TipperaryLive.ie

Each of the six snapshots has that ‘something special’ about it, a moment frozen in time unique in its own way. However, there can be only one winner and again you, the reader, will have the final say in our online poll on TipperaryLive.ie

Until Saturday evening you will have one last chance to select the Grand Final winner of Snapshots. All you have to do to cast your vote for your favourite Snapshot photograph is to click on the link below which takes you to our website TipperaryLive.ie

LITTLE SARAH’S FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL

Sarah Dunne remembers her first day at school in the Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir in 1994 as if was only yesterday.

Tom Grace captured the moment where Emma Comerford, Sarah-Louise Cooney and Sarah , met for the first time.

Sarah says about the photo which she submitted to Snapshots: “Emma and I do not seem very impressed, but Sarah-Louise looks excited for our new adventure.”

“I remember teacher, Margaret Doyle, put us all at ease and she taught us so much, I can still remember how she would peel an orange in one long piece,” added Sarah.

“They say school days are the best of your life, and this was how they all began for me.”