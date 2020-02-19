Snapshots Grand Final - When Deirdre met the Archbishop

So here we have it, the six photographs which you, our website readers, have chosen for the Grand Final of Snapshots.

Over the past number of weeks we have received hundreds of nostalgic snapshots from all over County Tipperary and beyond. Those which we thought were the most appealing appeared each week in our newspapers, The Nationalist and the Tipperary Star and also online on our website, TipperaryLive.ie.

The six photographs, including the one featured above, which appear in our print editions this week have been selected by our readers in three weekly online polls on TipperaryLive.ie

Each of the six snapshots has that ‘something special’ about it, a moment frozen in time unique in its own way. However, there can be only one winner and again you, the reader, will have the final say in our online poll on TipperaryLive.ie

Until Saturday evening you will have one last chance to select the Grand Final winner of Snapshots. All you have to do to cast your vote for your favourite Snapshot photograph is to click on the link below which takes you to our website TipperaryLive.ie

GRAND FINAL CAST YOUR VOTE HERE

WHEN DEIRDRE MET THE ARCHBISHOP

This photo, submitted by Kathleen Burke, is from 1986 and was taken outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles when Deirdre Burke and her brother David (pictured bottom right corner) met with Archbishop Dermot Clifford while the Hussey family look on.

Kathleen always loved this photo and so did our readers last week when selecting it for the grand final. One can almost sense the feeling of delight for young Deirdre on greeting the Archbishop, looking so polite and giving a big smile while shaking his hand. David, on the other hand, in the bottom right corner of the photo, seems much more interested in his bag of sweets and escaping as quickly as possible from the formalities.

Kathleen couldn’t recall exactly what the occasion was but obviously it was a big deal, perhaps a St Patrick’s Day, with the Army and FCA on full parade.