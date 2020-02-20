Snapshots Grand Final - Thurles 100 years ago remembered

So here we have it, the six photographs which you, our website readers, have chosen for the Grand Final of Snapshots.

Over the past number of weeks we have received hundreds of nostalgic snapshots from all over County Tipperary and beyond. Those which we thought were the most appealing appeared each week in our newspapers, The Nationalist and the Tipperary Star and also online on our website, TipperaryLive.ie.

The six photographs, including the one featured above, which appear in our print editions this week have been selected by our readers in three weekly online polls on TipperaryLive.ie

Each of the six snapshots has that ‘something special’ about it, a moment frozen in time unique in its own way. However, there can be only one winner and again you, the reader, will have the final say in our online poll on TipperaryLive.ie

THURLES A HUNDRED YEARS AGO AND FAMILY PRIDE

This photo goes back almost a century, to the 1920s, and was taken at 24 Liberty Square, Thurles, of Michael O’Connell (1887-1936) and his son Michael (1917-1963).

Michael O’Connell was the Vice Commandant of the Mid Tipperary Brigade during the War of Independence and his premises on Liberty Square became the headquarters of the brigade. Michael was knows as Mixey O’Connell and he was a publican and gun dealer.

The photo was taken not long after Mixie had been released from Mountjoy Prison for undergoing a hunger strike demanding prisoner of war status. Mixie’s good friend and neighbour Joe McLoughney appears in the background.