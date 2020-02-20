Jake Carter to play once-off concert in County Tipperary

Jake Carter visited the Abymill Theatre, Fethard, on Monday last in preparation for his once-off intimate concert on Saturday, March 7, starting at 8pm.

Jake was very impressed with the Abymill Theatre and is really looking forward to performing in Fethard for the first time.

Jake Carter, younger brother of country music singer Nathan Carter, is aged 21 and has already made a huge name for himself as a singer and winner of the Irish television dance competition, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (2018), alongside his professional partner Karen Byrne. The rising pop star from Liverpool, Jake Carter, has also shown a great love of animals and was very pleased to help Anne Williamson raise funds for the local Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue which was founded by Anne in 2007.

Jake asks you to please come along and support this deserving cause to help fund the only registered horse rescue service in Tipperary that provides rehabilitation of so many horses who would otherwise have no chance of survival.

The rescue currently caters for thirteen rescue horses and Anne says her motto for the shelter is, to never turn away an animal - no animal is ever ignored!

Concert tickets are now available at just €25 each. Early booking is advised as tickets are limited. Book now by contacting Anne at Tel: 086 0834208.

Jack Carter photographed with local fans Sarah O’Donnell (left) and Helena O’Shea on his visit to Fethard’s Abymill Theatre last Monday in preparation for his concert on Saturday, March 7, starting at 8pm. Tickets are now available at €25 each. Booking at Tel: 086 0834208.