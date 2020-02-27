Peter O’Driscoll to adjudicate County Tipperary Drama Festival

The prestigious County Tipperary Open Drama Festival, featuring Ireland’s leading amateur drama groups performing top plays by Irish and international playwrights, will be staged in the St. Michael’s Community Theatre, Holycross from March 20 to 28 at 8.30pm nightly, except final night at 8pm.

Hosts, the Holycross/ Ballycahill Drama Group, are the current all-Ireland Champions in the Confined section and they won the coveted Tipperary Star Cup in that section at the County Tipperary Drama Festival last year.

Groups will bid for the Tipperary Star Cup in the Confined Section and the Tipp FM Trophy in the Open Category this year.

The adjudicator this year is the distinguished Mr. Peter O’Driscoll. He was an actor, designer and director with Strand Players and many other companies.

For twenty years he was head of drama in St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra where he had responsibility for equipping and maintaining the very fine theatre facilities there and directed many plays.

He contributed to the post graduate Theatre Studies programme and ran workshops on voice, directing and acting. His main work was preparing student teachers to use drama as a method of education.

His professional work as a lighting designer includes work in the Gate, Olympia and Gaiety theatres.

Peter has considerable experience as a musician; he is a choral director and organist and has directed a wide range of musicals in Dublin and throughout the country.

The Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) has engaged him as an adjudicator.

He is welcomed to the picturesque village of Holycross for whose people adjudicators over the years had nothing but the highest praise.

The Festival club will be open nightly, as usual, and affords the opportunity for folks to meet thespians from all over the country. And, of course, the tea room will also be open for that cuppa at the interval.

The Festival Committee, who are to be heartily congratulated on their zeal, comprises of festival director Donal Duggan, president Fr. Celsus Tierney, chairman Tommy Lanigan, secretary Claire Ryan, joint treasurers Maudie Bourke and Tommy Lanigan, PRO Geraldine O’ Neill, Ger O’Dwyer sponsorship, Diana Lacey raffles co-ordinator, Marty O’Neill and Paddy Connolly, technical.

Committee members are Marie Spillane, Peg Ryan, Elaine O’ Dwyer and Andy Slattery and the sub-committee is Jack Henchion, John Glasheen, and Aisling Henchion.

The unique School's Drama Festival for the coveted Glasheen Trophy is on Wednesday, March 18 with Conor O'Connell as adjudicator.

Times: 10am Ursuline Convent, Thurles; 10.30, Presentation Secondary School, Thurles; 11.15 Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry.

Schedule

Open category

• The Year of the Hiker by Camross DG on Friday, March 20.

• Dreamland by Ballycogley DG on Saturday, March 22.

• Bailegangaire by Bridgeview DG on Tuesday, March 24.

• Sharon's Grave by Kilmeen DG on Friday March 27.

• Alone it Stands on Saturday, March 28.

Confined category

• Daughter from Over the Water by Kilmuckridge DG on Saturday, March 21.

• Steel Magnolias by Skibbereen DS on Monday, March 23.

• The Quiet Moment by Kilworth DS on March 25.

• One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Mullingar DG on Thursday, March 26.