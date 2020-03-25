Tipperary churches broadcasting Masses during Covid-19

Since there are no public Masses being celebrated at this time, some parishes are still able to connect to their parishioners by using churcheservices.tv, radio, and Facebook live streaming.

This is a modern way of connecting people at home at this time, and for people to take part as if they were with the priest physically in the church.

Churches remain open at this time, outside of Mass times, so people can still come in to light a candle and say a prayer, while maintaining social distancing.

Mass times are as usual and are said by the priest alone. At other times, prayers and devotions (such as the rosary, or the Consecration of Ireland to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 12 noon today, Wednesday) will be advertised online or on the parish Facebook and websites.

As more and more parishes are embracing modern technology and ways of reaching out, and with a number of initiatives being made, this list will be updated during the crisis.

List of Local Parishes Broadcasting Mass

Ss Peter and Paul’s

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul Radio:107.9 FM

Facebook: Ss Peter and Paul’s Clonmel.

Broadcast Masses: Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm; Sunday: 11 am and 12.30pm; Monday – Saturday 1pm.

St. Mary’s

www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Radio: 106.5 FM

Broadcast Masses: Saturday Vigil: 6.15pm; Sunday: 10.30am and 12 noon; Monday – Saturday: 7.45 and 10 am.

St Oliver’s

Website: www.stoliverspc.org Facebook: St. Oliver’s Parish.

St. Nicholas Carrick-On-Suir, Faugheen, Ballyneale and Grangemockler

Radio: 105.2 FM

Broadcast Masses: Saturday Vigil: 7.30pm; Sunday, 12 noon; Monday – Saturday, 10. 30am.

Holy Family Mission, Glencomeragh

www.churchservices.tv/glencomeragh

Broadcast Masses: Sunday 10am; Monday – Friday: 9 am / Rosary 8.30am, (9.30 Saturday and Sunday).