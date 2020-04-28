Next up for The Source Lockdown Sessions is Eoin Ryan of Seskin Lane

Lead singer and guitarist, Eoin is a prolific songwriter with plenty of original material in his highly talented locker

The Source Arts Centre presents a series of online solo shows from local musicians and performers. The sessions feature three artists Eddie Mac Cormac, Michelle O'Dwyer and Eoin Ryan performing 5-6 songs each in a 25 minute slot.

Next up at 8 pm this Bank Holiday weekend Saturday May 2 is Seskin Lane lead singer and songwriter Eoin Ryan.

Eoin is a prolific songwriter to boot having penned such classics as 'Strawberry Medicine' and 'Wide Open Space' amongst many others. But there are plenty more songs in the drawer and he promises to perform a few new numbers as part of this solo slot at The Source this bank holiday weekend.

You can see Eoin Ryan on the Source YouTube Channel at 8pm on Saturday 02 May over at The Source YouTube channel >>> https://bit.ly/3enPA8Z or streaming over on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thesourceartscentre/