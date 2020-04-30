Celebrate World Fiddle Day with exclusive online workshop with Music Generation Tipperary

Music Generation Tipperary are delighted to announce that they will be hosting an exclusive free online fiddle workshop with internationally renowned fiddle player Zoe Conway to celebrate World Fiddle Day on May 16, 2020.

This will be a unique chance for fiddle players across the county to learn from one of Ireland’s most well known professional artists.

Speaking about the workshop, Aidan O’Donnell, Music Development Officer for Music Generation Tipperary, said “This is a great opportunity for young people to learn from one of the best fiddlers in the world at the moment. Zoe is famous the world over for her amazing skill, knowledge of both tradition and the contemporary, and for being one of the most warm and approachable teachers around, so we’re delighted that she is available and has agreed to do this, and we are sure that it is something that young fiddle players across the county will get a lot out of.”

Conway has played in venues from Carnegie Hall to our own National Concert hall, and performed with artists as varied as the RTÉ National Concert and Symphony Orchestras to Nick Cave.

During the workshop, Conway will teach a tune to the participants by ear, (notation will be provided after the workshop), and cover some technical aspects of the playing of the instrument.

The workshop is for young people that are of at least an intermediate standard, that have been playing the fiddle for a minimum of three years. Experience in learning by ear will also be an advantage in this workshop, but not essential.

“Its great for us to have this event, and others, like the ‘School or Rock’ project in partnership with Clonmel Junction festival coming up in the next while. Of course, we have been affected like all other arts and education providers due to the ongoing pandemic, and have had to postpone a lot of our planned programmes between now and the end of the summer. But we are very happy that we are continuing to find ways to provide children and young people in Co. Tipperary with opportunities to engage with music, particularly in this instance, with an internationally recognised artist wiling to impart their knowledge with Tipperary’s young fiddlers.”

The workshop is free but parents must register their child’s interest in attending this workshop by emailing musicgeneration@tipperaryetb.ie by May 8, where they will be furnished with the relevant information and forms that will allow access to the online forum.

Music Generation Tipperary is funded locally by Tipperary ETB and Tipperary County Council.