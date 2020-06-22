Gallery at the Source Arts Centre Thurles opens with exhibition by Mick O'Dea

The big brown door at the entrance to The Source Gallery is open once more.

‘The Cut of Them’, an exhibition by artist Mick O’Dea, closed just one week after opening at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clare-born Artist Mick exhibits a selection of paintings on the War of Independence. The works, created from 2010 to the present, include some large-scale newly created pieces and some which haven’t been exhibited previously.

O’Dea’s work ‘forces us to look hard again at the shop-worn iconography of the War Of Independence. These are gunmen of various hues, living with and on the edge of violence, taut even when relaxed, and coiled to unleash or accept death in an instant. The Black and Tans and the Auxies carry themselves knowingly presenting a glamorous, swaggering or louche version of themselves.

Mick happily announced on his Twitter feed that he was 'delighted to get a second chance' to exhibit his work.

"It has remained on the walls since in cold storage. The light of day has returned to it thanks to the Source Arts Centre. The exhibition needs an audience, sign the book if you get there," he added.

The exhibition is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 10am to 2pm daily.

Social distancing measures are in place for all to enjoy the exhibition safely.