Great response to reopened libraries across Tipperary

Our branches have now entered their second week with open doors, and we have been delighted with the response so far as our patrons return to “a new normal” in their local libraries.

Things look a bit different and we are now operating in a changed way, and these measures have been taken to ensure that the highest hygiene standards are being maintained at all times, in full compliance with government guidelines.

The branches that have re-opened are Cahir; Cashel; Carrick-on-Suir; Clonmel; Nenagh; Roscrea; Thurles; Templemore; Tipperary Town and Tipperary Studies. You can now visit, return, borrow and browse at your local library branch, whilst at all times observing the rules of social distancing, hand sanitisation and visitor number limits.

We thank most sincerely all of our patrons for their patience and resilience over the last number of weeks and we are delighted to be in a position to open our doors to the public once more. Our entire range of services is not yet fully available but we are striving to re-introduce these as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number.

If you don’t know these we’ll sort you out at Tel. 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie. If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwell.

Uhtred of Bebbanburg is a man of his word. An oath bound him to King Alfred. An oath bound him to Aethelflaed. And now an oath will wrench him away from the ancestral home he fought so hard to regain. For Uhtred has sworn that on King Edward’s death, he will kill two men. And now Edward is dying.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: Keep Her Safe by Richard Parker and read by Susie James.

How far would you go to protect your child? Maggie’s daughter Penny is her whole world … and she’d do anything to protect her. So when Maggie wakes one night to find a strange woman in her home, she runs to lock herself in her bedroom with her child. But Maggie knows why she’s come.

Someone has been targeting mothers and offering them a choice: do as he says or their child disappears. This stranger in her home has until dawn to follow his orders … but Maggie too has the ‘choice’ to make. Can she put the pieces together to stop the cycle before her time is up?

BorrowBox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: Buns of Steel by Obert Skye.

No matter how many times Perry Owens saves Bunny Island from a hare-rrificly evil plot, another rabbit-filled crisis lurks around the corner! Join Perry on his adventures in the final book of this hilariously inventive trilogy from Obert Skye, author of the bestselling Leven Thumps series.

Perry’s return to Bunny Island just isn’t going as planned at all. His uncle Zeke is tied up at his new job, and his best friends Juliet and Rain are too busy to notice the island’s sudden spike in really angry rabbits. But when Perry makes the hare-raising discovery that these dastardly bunnies are actually robot rabbits, he realizes it’s up to him to figure out who is behind these buns of steel.

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Burn by Patrick Ness and read by Joniece Abbott-Pratt.

How does the world end? It ends in fire. On a cold Sunday evening in early 1957, Sarah Dewhurst waited with her father in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station for the dragon he’d hired to help on the farm. This dragon, Kazimir, has more to him than meets the eye. Sarah can’t help but be curious about him, an animal who supposedly doesn’t have a soul but is seemingly intent on keeping her safe from the brutal attentions of Deputy Sheriff Emmett Kelby. Kazimir knows something she doesn’t. He has arrived at the farm because of a prophecy. A prophecy that involves a deadly assassin, a cult of dragon worshippers, two FBI agents – and somehow, Sarah Dewhurst herself.

And, because BorrowBox is full to the brim of top class non-fiction titles too, why don’t you have a look at:

Sit Down, Be Quiet: A Modern Guide to Yoga and Mindful Living by Michael James Wong and The Boys of Yoga.

In today’s society, being a man is overrated. There is a set of unspoken rules that govern the way men are supposed to act and behave – act tough, don’t cry, win at all costs and these Rules are passed down from generation to generation. But a shift has happened and the world has opened up to a more conscious way of living, a more compassionate way of living. Boys of Yoga’s Sit Down, Be Quiet is a straightforward book for the modern male who’s ready to step in and start taking control of their own identity and mental well-being.

eMagazines

Packed with recipes, health tips, book reviews and an excusive interview with a hopeful Joanna Lumley, this month’s Woman&Home Magazine has lots to keep you entertained and occupied. It’s FREE with RBDigital, our eMagazine service, and there are hundreds more titles to choose from too. Go to www.tipperarylibraries.ie for more details.

PressReader

Our patrons who use our PressReader service will have noticed in recent weeks that the Independent News and Media titles and Irish Examiner are unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, no longer remotely accessible. However, access to these titles is now available under the following conditions:

Patrons can avail of “Radiant Access”: this means that once a customer logs on to the WiFi in a branch library they will then be entitled to remote access to INM and Irish Examiner titles for 5 days. In order for this access to be renewed patrons will again have to log on to the WiFi of a library branch once more, and every five days thereafter in order to maintain remote access.

We apologise for the inconvenience and hope that all of our loyal PressReader patrons will continue to access, where possible, the wide range of newspaper and magazine titles offered by PressReader.

Tipperary Studies News

Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie