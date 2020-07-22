Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemoration group announce revised schedule of events

Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemoration

Due to the Covid 19 the majority of events planned to commemorate Bloody Sunday had to be postponed until 2021. However, the following events are confirmed but subject to government guidelines in relation to the Coronavirus.

Friday, August 21: Wreath laying ceremony at the grave of Jimmy McNamara in Cahir, followed by a lecture entitled “Bloody Sunday: Victims and Witnesses” (subject to approval).

Saturday, September 5: Wreath laying ceremony in Mullinahone at the graves of the six members of the Bloody Sunday team (Jim Egan, Bill Barrett, Jimmy Doran, Jack Kickham, Jackie Brett and Mick Nolan).

Wednesday, October 21: Lecture by award-winning journalist and author of The Bloodied Field, Michael Foley, in Fethard. Further details closer to the event.

Saturday, November 21: Ceremony in Croke Park at the Leinster senior football final. Further details to be confirmed.

Sunday, November 22: Statue unveiling in Grangemockler of Michael Hogan.