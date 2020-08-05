Top reads and audio books available from Tipperary Library online services

The staff at Tipperary Co. Co. Library Service have been very busy this week and there are plenty new activities to enjoy for the kids online as part of our Summer Stars celebrations. Margaret has continued her readings from David Walliams’ “The World’s Worst Children” and the Lego Club creations continue to get ever more colourful and fantastic.

Be sure to snap your child’s work and send it in. There’s a great workshop with Valerie on how to design and make your own t-shirts, and Aoife will also entertain the smallies with the kind of outrageously revolting tale that they can’t seem to get enough of!

This week Thurles Library celebrated Harry Potter’s 40th birthday – imagine, he’s 40 – and there are Harry Potter quizzes, word searches, sketches and more to be seen on the FaceBook page, facebook.com/tipperary libraries.

And don’t forget to keep reading and filling in those Summer Stars Cards! It’s not too late to join in-branch or at tipperarylibraries.ie/ summer-stars-reading- programme-2020.

For the grown ups and children alike our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number.

Most of our branches are open again and we would be delighted to welcome you for a visit. You can browse through the shelves safe in the knowledge that we are observing the highest standards of hygiene at all times.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris.

In 1942, Lale Sokolov arrived in Auschwitz- Birkenau. He was given the job of tattooing the prisoners marked for survival - scratching numbers into his fellow victims' arms in indelible ink to create what would become one of the most potent symbols of the Holocaust.

Waiting in line to be tattooed, terrified and shaking, was a young girl. For Lale - a dandy, a jack-the-lad, a bit of a chancer - it was love at first sight. And he was determined not only to survive himself, but to ensure this woman, Gita, did, too.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: The Mistake by Wendy James and read by Casey Withoos.

Jodie Garrow is a teenager from the wrong side of the tracks when she falls pregnant. Scared, alone and desperate to make something of her life, she adopts out the baby illegally – and tells nobody. Twenty-five years on, Jodie has built a new life and a new family. But when a chance meeting brings the adoption to the notice of the authorities, Jodie becomes caught in a nationwide police investigation, becoming the centre of a media witch hunt. What happened to Jodie's baby? And where is she now?

BorrowBox Kids’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Tin by Pádraig Kenny and read by Christopher Ashman.

Orphan Christopher works for Mr Absalom, an engineer of mechanical children. He’s happy being the only ‘real’ boy among his scrap-metal buddies made from bits and bobs – until an accident reveals an awful truth. What follows is a remarkable adventure as the friends set out to discover who and what they are and even what it means to be human.

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eBook Recommendation: Jackpot by Nic Stone.

Seventeen-year-old Rico splits her time outside school between looking after her younger brother and working in the local gas station to help her mum pay the bills. So when she sells a jackpot-winning lotto ticket and the money goes unclaimed, Rico thinks maybe her luck has changed. If she can find the ticket holder and reunite them with the cash, hopefully she will get a cut of the winnings. That is if she can avoid falling for the annoyingly handsome (and filthy rich) boy she roped into helping her with the hunt.

BorrowBox non-fiction: The Pocket Butler's Guide to Good Housekeeping by Charles MacPherson.

Get your home spic and span with Charles MacPherson's expert tips and tricks for everything from polishing silverware to organizing the garage. After over 30 years as a professional butler and household manager, Charles MacPherson knows a thing or two about keeping a home clean and organized. He has poured his vast knowledge and expertise into this pocket-sized volume, perfect for easy day-to-day reference or to guide your next marathon cleaning session. Everything you need to know is here. With step-by-step instructions for cleaning, organizing, and maintaining every room in your home, The Pocket Butler's Guide to Housekeeping comprises information-packed chapters on cleaning, laundry, organization, and more.

eMagazines

If you’re fed up of watching those clutch putts slide on by, lip out or, in some of our own cases here at least, roll off the confounded green altogether, then help is at hand with the latest edition of Golf Monthly, which promises to improve your putting. They’ve a job ahead of them, is all we’ll say. It, and dozens more free eMagazine titles, are available on our RBDigital app. Go to www.tipperary libraries.ie/rbdigital- magazine-service/ for more details.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit https://www.tipperary libraries.ie/online- newspapers/

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a quality online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines. Log on to tipperarylibraries.ie/ e-learning-courses/ to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: Knitting 101. This course is designed to teach beginners the basics of knitting but it is also useful to those knitters that might need a refresher class. Whether you have just a little or no knowledge of knitting – this course is for you. Eleven lessons provide history, discussion of the tools, how to read and understand patterns and colour charts, and of course how to start knitting.



Tipperary Studies News

Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.