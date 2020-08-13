Summer Stars reading challenge continues at Tipperary Libraries

The big events this week in Tipperary Co Co Library Service continue to revolve around our Summer Stars programme, and although we are unfortunately not yet in a position to host events in our branches that doesn't mean we can't do them online.

And we have lots to keep the little ones occupied at facebook.com/tipperary libraries. Margaret in Nenagh has just finished reading the final chapter of David Walliams' "World's Worst Children" and on Friday last she started off an hilarious new kid's book, James Patterson's "Pottymouth and Stoopid".

The Lego Club continues too so send in those pics of robots, butterflies and rainbows, or whatever other fantastical creation your small people have constructed.

In Thurles they have introduced a weekly "Craftbag", which includes all of the materials and instructions you need to make some out-of-this-world creations. This week up for grabs is your very own piece of Star Wars, a DIY Millennium Falcon. Call in to get them before they've flown to a galaxy far, far away.

You'll also find some more quizzes, puzzles and sketches you might like to try online too. And don’t forget to keep reading and filling in those Summer Stars Cards! It’s not too late to join in-branch or at tipperarylibraries.ie/ summer-stars-reading- programme-2020.

For the grown ups and children alike our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course! Remember, you can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and pin number. If you don’t know these we’ll sort you out at 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie. If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library .

Most of our branches are open again and we would be delighted to welcome you for a visit. You can browse through the shelves safe in the knowledge that we are observing the highest standards of hygiene at all times.

BorrowBox eBook Recommendation: The Widows’ Club by Amanda Brooke

When April joins the Widowed Young support group, she’s looking for answers after her husband’s sudden death. What she finds instead is a group in turmoil. Set up by well-meaning amateurs, the founders are tussling for control of the group, and everyone’s on edge. Added to that, secret relationships springing up between members and another new member, Nick, seems more than a little bit shady but the most dangerous secret of all? Not all members are who they seem to be. And they’ll go to any lengths to hide the truth.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: You Have to Make Your Own Fun Around Here by Frances Macken and read by Siobhán O'Kelly

Friends since childhood, Katie, Maeve and Evelyn dream of escaping the tiny Irish town of Glenbruff. Outspoken,unpredictable and intoxicating, Evelyn is the undisputed leader of the trio. That is, until an outsider arrives from Dublin and changes Glenbruff forever. Told from Katie’s witty, quirky perspective, Frances Macken’s outstanding debut takes a keen-eyed look at the delights and complexities of female friendship, the corrosive power of jealousy and guilt, and the people and places that shape us.

BorrowBox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: The Crims at Sea by Kate Davies

The hapless Crim family sets sail on their final adventure in the zaniest installment of the Crims series, perfect for fans of Lemony Snicket and Caroline Carlson! Imogen Crim has been terribly bored since she returned to Blandington. So when her nemesis-turned -best friend Ava Kruk offers to swing by the Crims’ dreadful beach vacation in Dullport and rescue her in her stolen submarine, Imogen quickly agrees.

A real heist with a real villain—this is the excitement Imogen has been looking for.

But before Imogen and Ava can accomplish their mission, the entire Crim family catches up to them, dressed in their pirate-y finest. And what starts as an innocent (well, for a boat full of criminals) quest for buried treasure is about to become a stand-off with an up-and-coming super villain called The Gull.

Borrowbox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: Ink by Alice Broadway and read by Amy Shiels

There are no secrets in Saintstone. From the second you're born, every achievement, every failing, every significant moment are all immortalized on your skin. There are honorable marks that let people know you're trustworthy. And shameful tattoos that announce you as a traitor.

After her father dies, Leora finds solace in the fact that his skin tells a wonderful story. That is, until she glimpses a mark on the back of his neck . . . the symbol of the worst crime a person can commit in Saintstone. Leora knows it has to be a mistake, but before she can do anything about it, the horrifying secret gets out, jeopardizing her father's legacy and Leora's life.

The Kennedy Curse by James Patterson and read by David Pittu

Across decades and generations, the Kennedys, at once both charmed and cursed, have been a family of charismatic adventurers, raised to take risks and excel. Their name is synonymous with American royalty.

Their commitment to public service is legendary. But, for all the successes, the family has been blighted by assassinations, fatal accidents, drug and alcohol abuse and sex scandals.

The Kennedy Curse is a revealing, fascinating account of America’s most famous family, as told by the world's most trusted storyteller.

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a quality online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to tipperarylibraries.ie/e- learning-courses/ to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: Aromatherapy

Have you always wanted to learn the secrets of how to blend ingredients and make your own bath and massage oils, or hand and face lotions, or room refreshers and potpourri?

Then this is the class for you! If you're interested in alternative medicine, cooking (sensory recipes), gardening, cosmetics, your home environment, starting down the road to becoming an aromatherapist, or adding more expertise to your beauty business, you'll find a treasure load of information in this course.

Tipperary Studies

Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie You can continue to follow our podcasts at soundcloud.com/tipperary-libraries

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperarylibraries.ie, call 0761 06 6100 or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.