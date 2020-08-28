Tipperary libraries mark Heritage Week

It’s been a hectic few days in the Library Service, and between Heritage Week 2020 and the continuation of our Summer Stars events our social media channels (facebook.com/tipperary libraries & @TippLib on Twitter) there’s has been no shortage of inspiration and entertainment for both young and old.

To celebrate Heritage Week Tipperary Town Library is hosting a display on rural electrification, which has been compiled by Bernard O’Connell, and an introduction to it can be seen on our FaceBook page.

Also launched this week as part of the Heritage Week celebrations was Tipperary Studies’ brand new website for hosting its digital collections, www.tippstudiesdigital.ie, and you can read more about this development elsewhere in this paper.

For the smaller folk Valerie from Tipperary Town Library shows you how to make a pretty projector, while Cashel’s Sarah reads some stories aimed at children who are starting pre-school this week. In Nenagh Margaret continued her “Pottymouth & Stoopid” and other readings, the fantastic Lego creations continued to roll in and Breda’s craft bag had instructions on how to make a smart-looking cat.

Meanwhile in Thurles their art gallery grew with a drawing of Paddington and, this week, be sure to drop in to pick up your seaside- themed craft bag, which shows you how to make a cute fish and crab. Last week also saw the re-opening of Borrisokane Library which is now operating a “Contact & Collect” service. You can call 067 27199 / borrisokanelibrary @tipperarycoco.ie to arrange a visit.

Our online resources continue to be popular at the moment too, and here are a few recommendations from our eServices, including eAudioBooks, eBooks, eMagazines, newspapers and even an online course!



BorrowBox eBook Recommendation:The Family Tree by Sairish Hussain

Amjad never imagined he’d be a single father. But, when tragedy strikes, he must step up for his two children – while his world falls apart. Saahil dreams of providing for his dad and little sister. But his life is about to take an unexpected turn. The baby of the family, Zahra, is shielded from the worst the world has to offer. But, as she grows up, she wonders if she can rely on anyone but herself. There’s no such thing as an easy journey.

BorrowBox eAudioBook Recommendation: Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams and read by Shvorne Marks

“Sometimes I feel frantic. And I feel like everything has just spun out of control, out of my hands? I don’t know. I feel a bit like for a while I have been carrying ten balls of wool. And one ball fell, so I dropped another to catch it, but still didn’t catch it. Then two more started to unravel and in trying to save those I lost another one. Do you know what I mean?”Meet Queenie Jenkins: Journalist, catastrophist. Expressive, aggressive. Funny, dramatic. Loved, lonely. Enough. A darkly comic and bitingly subversive take on life, love, race and family, Queenie will have you nodding in recognition, crying in solidarity and rooting for an unforgettable character.

BorrowBox Young Adults’ eAudioBook Recommendation: This Is My Brain in Love by I. W. Gregorio and read by Diane Doen and Zeno Robinson

Jocelyn Wu has just three wishes for her junior year: To make it through without dying of boredom, to direct a short film with her BFF Priya Venkatram, and to get at least two months into the year without being compared to or confused with Peggy Chang, the only other Chinese girl in her grade.

Will Domenici has two goals: to find a paying summer internship, and to prove he has what it takes to become an editor on his school paper. Then Jocelyn's father tells her their family restaurant may be going under, and all wishes are off. Because her dad has the marketing skills of a dumpling, it's up to Jocelyn and her unlikely new employee, Will, to bring A-Plus Chinese Garden into the 21st century (or, at least, to Facebook).

Borrowbox Kids’ eBook Recommendation: Accidental Football Genius by Matt Oldfield

Johnny Ball LOVES football. He loves reading about it, talking about it, watching it – and he loves playing it too. He’s a good player, but not quite good enough to make the Tissbury Primary School team for the super-huge Under-11s County Cup. But never mind, because their clueless coach, Mr Mann, has a special role for Johnny: ASSISTANT MANAGER! With only Grandpa George’s old scarf, a ‘pocket’ notebook and his brilliant football brain, can Johnny lead the Tissbury Primary team all the way to County Cup glory?

And there’s plenty to interest lovers of non-fiction on BorrowBox too, such as Sod Sitting, Get Moving! by Diana Moran and Sir Muir Gray

Sod Sitting, Get Moving! is the must-have guide to keeping fit and healthy in your sixties, seventies and beyond. Specifically designed for older adults the exercises, stretches and strengthening movements will help keep you fit, strong and supple for the years ahead. You will feel better, look better and younger and reduce your risk of disability and dementia. With easy exercise ideas created by Green Goddess and health and fitness expert Diana Moran, with text from Sir Muir Gray, author of the bestselling Sod Seventy!, this is the perfect present for yourself, or for anybody turning sixty, seventy or eighty!

eMagazines

This month’s GQ Magazine has a lengthy interview with rock ‘n’ roll royalty, as it sits down with Sir Paul McCartney at his home. Among the questions to pop up are who was the best dressed Beatle, what would he ask Buddy Holly and how is it possible for a Liverpudlian to support both Everton AND Liverpool? Go to www.tipperary libraries.ie for more details to access this and dozens more titles.

PressReader

Keep up with domestic and worldwide news and current affairs with PressReader, our free newspaper and magazine service. Many popular titles are available, from our own Irish Independent to Britain’s Guardian and America’s Washington Post, and you can download them all onto your devices daily. For more information please visit www.tipperarylibraries.ie

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines including How to Draw 101.

This course is designed for beginner artists who have an interest in learning how to draw or sketch or simply want to improve their skills. It covers the tools you'll need to draw and also provide plenty of exercises to practice drawing using different techniques and styles. It will cover drawing people, places, things, and even abstract concepts.

Tipperary Studies News

We are delighted to announce the launch of our new website, www.tippstudiesdigital.ie, as covered elsewhere in this edition. Be sure to pay the site a visit to enjoy the great improvements and additions that have been made to your Tipperary local history research experience. Our temporary opening hours are Mon - Fri, 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm. Please note that booking is essential prior to your visit. Call 0761 066 123, or email studies@tipperarycoco.ie

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources visit tipperarylibraries.ie or call 0761 06 6100.