New exhibition by Austin McQuinn opens at The Source Thurles

A new exhibition by artist and writer Austin McQuinn will be launched at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, September 12.

In Hypercarbon, McQuinn uses a range of carbon-based materials including Chinese Ink, bog oak, bog deal, packing paper, quartz, bees wax and his own body to make new work for this exhibition in Thurles.

The intense energy in the work expresses a hypersensitivity to these materials, forging connections between the molecular and the cosmological.

This is Austin’s first solo exhibition in Tipperary, where he lives and works, and was specially commissioned by The Source Arts Centre, Thurles.

McQuinn has exhibited widely with solo shows at DCP, San Francisco; Butler Gallery, Kilkenny Castle, and three solo exhibitions at Project, Dublin. His work is held in public and private collections in Ireland, the UK and USA.

His upcoming book, titled ‘Becoming Audible: Sounding Animality in Performance’, will be published by Penn State University Press in Spring, 2021. He lives and works in Slievenamon, South Tipperary.

Exhibition officially launches at 2pm on Saturday, September 12 and runs until Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Covid-19 guidlines

The Source Arts Centre Gallery is a large gallery space approximately 250msq. in size. Access to the gallery space will be limited and social distancing will be maintained. Face masks should be worn. Patrons will also have access to the large foyer and the Centre's Boardwalk. RSVP: admin@sourcearts.ie

Regular Gallery Opening Hours:

10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday

2pm to 5pm on Saturdays