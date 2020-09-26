Tipperary school children encouraged to write about the pandemic

Irish publishing company Emu Ink has launched The Covid Book Project, an ambitious writing initiative, which will capture school children’s experience of the coronavirus pandemic in their own words and create a local historical record of a time that has changed the world.

Emu Ink has developed online resources to help school children formulate, edit, and proofread their Covid stories. At the end of the project, the school will have a book that documents the lives of the children and staff within the school community during the pandemic.

Founder and CEO, Emer Cleary says “We are delighted to be offering this wonderful opportunity to children in Tipperary and throughout Ireland, who will write a short story or poem about their life during the current crisis.

“We will then publish the work of these pupils, who are quite literally writing Tipperary’s history from their own viewpoints.

“The finished book will act as a public record of this time and it will be available in the school and wider community for posterity. Future generations of students will gain a unique insight into the pandemic from the accounts of the students who have lived through it at their school."

The Covid Book Project is open to primary and secondary schools in Ireland.

Participating schools will gain access to Emu Ink’s online resources, or teachers can simply set the children the task of writing a story or poem about life during this time.

Schools have a choice of a traditional paperback anthology, which will fit the work of approximately 120 children, as well as artwork on the front and back cover or an A4 book in full colour, the cost of which is generally covered by the parents or school community.

To recognise the contribution that the children make to The Covid Book Project, Emu Ink have partnered with Starbucks and Leisureplex. Each child who participates will receive a €10 Leisureplex voucher and a Starbucks voucher for a hot chocolate and a coffee for their accompanying grown-up.

