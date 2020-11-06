Tipperary library Rewarding Reads campaign features range of literary icons

Tipperary County Council Library Service is reminding everyone that they can ‘Start a new story’ and discover lots of rewarding reads through their library, even while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

Recognising that we might all be looking for a little distraction over the coming winter months, libraries across the country in partnership with Creative Ireland are letting everyone know that a wealth of books for all ages and all interests are available through the library, and reading can be an excellent way to relax, escape, boost creative wellbeing or learn something new.

Online library services, including free access to eBooks and audiobooks, will continue throughout all stages of the government’s Living with Covid-19 plan. All library members have access to these services completely free, and anybody can join online at www.librariesireland.ie or by contacting your local library.

The Rewarding Reads campaign features a diverse range of Ireland's literary icons, from classic writers to new talents, as well as books across all genres. Authors featured in the campaign include Flann O’Brien, Emma Dabiri, Vicky Phelan, Roddy Doyle, John Boyne and Sally Rooney.

Here are a few recommendations from our eServices online. You can access all of these services for free with your library card barcode and PIN number. Call 0761 06 6100, or email libraries@ tipperarycoco.ie. If you’re not a library member but want to join then you can get all you need to access these superb resources in a matter of a couple of minutes at librariesireland.ie/ join-your-library.

eBook:The Girl in the Woods, by Patricia MacDonald

Fifteen years ago, Blair's best friend Molly was murdered. Fifteen years ago, Adrian Jones went to prison for it. Fifteen years ago, the real killer got away with it. And now, Blair's terminally ill sister has made a devastating deathbed confession, which could prove that the wrong man has been imprisoned for years - and that Molly's killer is still out there. Blair's determined to find him, but the story behind Molly's death is more twisted than she could imagine. If she isn't careful, the killer will ensnare her and bury Blair with his secret.

eAudioBook: Cajun Justice, by Tucker Axum and James Patterson, and read by Kevin Stillwell

Cain Lemaire, a Secret Service agent from New Orleans, has the job he’s always wanted – until a single night results in a scandal that gets him fired. Needing a new direction, Cain follows his sister to Japan and takes a job in Tokyo as head of security for the CEO of a top company. But what he thought was a simple security assignment unravels a tangled web of corruption, greed and extortion. Without the wealth of resources he had with the Secret Service, Cain will have to rely on his instincts and training as he races to find justice the way only a former agent can.

Kids’ eBook: Little Jiang, by Shirley Marr

When Little Jiang hops out of his grave and into Mei's life, fangs and all, her luck goes from bad to worse. But in trying to help Little Jiang, Mei might just make her own future brighter.

The World According to Donald Trump: An Unauthorized Portrait in His Own Words, by Oslo Davis

"I’m the most successful person to ever run for the Presidency, by far … We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with winning."

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect: It's time to start thinking of Christmas cards, and wouldn't be a lovely, personal touch to be able to craft your own in beautiful calligraphy? Learn how you can with this free Western Calligraphy course, where you will learn a range of different styles and techniques.

For more information on Tipperary County Council Library Service’s eResources check out tipperary libraries.ie or email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie.