Moyne Drama Group radio production of ‘In my Fathers House’

Moyne Drama Group has been thinking outside the box in order to bring a production to their usual audience.

With Covid-19 restrictions still in place and no real prospect of audiences returning to see live drama, the group has embarked upon a radio play and with the assistance of Tipp FM they will produce In My Father's House, by Sean Dunne on radio, to be broadcast before Christmas.

Geraldine Delaney of Moyne Drama Group told The Tipperary Star: “ Given the circumstances with Covid, we cannot stage our usual production so we have teamed up with Tipp FM to record and broadcast a play called " In my Father's House" by Sean Dunne.

“The play is set in Waterford and chronicles Sean's childhood in St John's Park in the 1960s . We hope to record it this week with the assistance of Fran Curry of Tipp FM and it will be scheduled for broadcast the week before Christmas," she added.

Stay tuned for more info.