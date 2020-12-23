Moyne Drama Group radio play to be broadcast on Tipp FM on Christmas day.

Given the year that’s in it and the fact that the group could not stage their annual post-Christmas production, Moyne Drama Group director Joanne Bannon had the foresight in coming up with an inventive way of staying in touch with their loyal audiences this year.

In collaboration with Tipp FM the group have recorded their first every Radio Play “In My Father’s House” by Sean Dunne.

This will be broadcast on Tipp FM on Christmas Day at 4pm and we are sure many people will be listening in.

The cast/ voices for the play are Sean Boy (Seamus Doran), Sean Man (Ken Murphy), Christian Brother (Liam Troy), Boy in Class (JP Everard), Nana (Mary Leahy), Tessie (Mary Campion), Father (Ger Jones), Grandad (PaJoe Hayes), Doctor/ MC (Ger Jones), Chorus (All).