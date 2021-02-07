Tipperary sings: New choir project from Music Generation Tipperary

A new project from Music Generation Tipperary is aiming to bring people together to create an online choir during lockdown.

The 10-week programme is led by Suzanne Buttimer and aims to connect all age groups together through music and singing.

Music Generation Tipperary is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme initiated by Music Network, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and funded locally by Tipperary ETB and Tipperary County Council.

Music Generation Tipperary works through partnership to create rich and diverse ways for participants to engage in vocal and instrumental tuition delivered by skilled professional musicians, across all musical genres, in all styles and settings.

Anybody interested is asked to e-mail musicgeneration@tipperaryetb.ie.