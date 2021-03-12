Guests revealed for this Friday's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

Allen Leech, Home of the Year judges, Seána Kerslake and Nathan Carter are among the guests for The Late Late Show tonight.

Following on from The Late Late Show's Taking Care of Business Special which aired last year, the show welcomes back the inaugural bursary winners Patrick Cox, Oliver Kirwan, Donagh Quigley, and Denise Rock with news of how their business have adapted and thrived through the lockdown.

Actor Allen Leech of Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody fame on coming home to Ireland, the joy of a good pint and why he supports the work of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome charity, CRY. Marie Greene & Emily MacKeogh will be asking for public support for CRY and recounting their personal experiences.

Home of the Year is currently back on our screens and the differing opinions between the judges have got the nation talking. Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone & Suzie Mc Adam will be in studio to discuss this year's homes.

Seána Kerslake star of new Sunday night hit-drama Smother will be speaking to Ryan about filming the show in Lahinch in the middle of the pandemic, and she will be remembering her close friend Danika McGuigan, daughter of Barry McGuigan.

Nathan Carter will be in studio with the first TV performance of his new song.

Dea Matrona from Belfast will also be in studio to perform their latest single, Make You My Star.

The line-up for the upcoming Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Special on Wednesday, March 17th will be released in the coming days. From Tokyo to Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town to Moscow via New York, the one-off Wednesday evening show will host the trad session to end all trad sessions.

The show will also mark the most extraordinary twelve months in living memory with a very special dedication to a recipient who represents the very best of the Irish spirit. The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Award will be presented live on the night.

The Late Late Show, Friday, March 12th on RTÉ One.