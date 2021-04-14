Tipperary families asked to join search for Ireland's best banana dessert creation

Above: To mark National Banana Day on April 21 – during which Fyffes is supporting the national drive to encourage healthy eating, especially among young and growing children – popular television cook Donal Skehan is on a mission to find Ireland’s best banana dessert creation that has a banana as a key ingredient. Pictured helping him to launch the initiative are siblings Ellie (9) and Ryan (7) Connor.

Banana importers Fyffes has issued an invitation to mothers, fathers and children throughout Tipperary and beyond to join in a search to find Ireland’s Best Banana Dessert creation.

Fronting the search to find this year’s winning creations is Ireland’s well-known television cook Donal Skehan, whose programmes are a favourite amongst viewers and wannabe cooks.

The popular presenter hopes to repeat the success of last year, when his task was to judge Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers.

Reward will go to the overall winner and best junior baker, with recognition for originality in a number of other areas.

Entries are open from April 14-19, with winners to be announced on National Banana Day itself, April 21, an initiative devised to support the national drive to encourage healthy eating, especially amongst young and growing children.

Details and entries are online at Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/FyffesIreland/ and Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/fyffes_ireland/

using #FyffesGBBO21.

