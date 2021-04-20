Invitation to Inaugural General Meeting of Boherlahan Community Association

An Inaugural General meeting of the newly established Boherlahan Community Association will take place through the medium of Zoom next Friday evening, April 23 at 8pm.

Pandemic restrictions have prevented public meetings being held in recent months and there is now a strong desire to progress the proposed development work in the Boherlahan area.

All people from the Boherlahan community are invited and encouraged to attend in order to give as many people as possible an understanding of this exciting project.

On the night, officers and a committee to oversee the redevelopment programme will be elected. Anyone in the Boherlahan Community can email

boherlahancommunity association@gmail.com to request the Zoom link and agenda for the meeting. New members are most welcome to join the committee and hold a role.

Project Background

A cohort of community members from across the Boherlahan/Dualla Parish have been successful in securing over €2 million in funding from the Department of Justice’s Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) to develop community facilities in the villages of Boherlahan and Dualla.

In Boherlahan, a new community all-weather pitch has been developed in recent months and plans to redevelop the Parish Hall into a modern facility which will serve as a hub of community life have been drawn-up with community input (see picture).

In recent weeks, a call went out to the community asking for volunteers to support this project and to join a new Boherlahan Community Association.

There has been an enthusiastic response. In time, this association will take over responsibility for the ownership of the community facilities and for overseeing a wide range of community development activities in the village.

The new committee will, in the coming weeks, conduct a public consultation about revised plans to redevelop the Boherlahan Hall and a new car park before proceeding to seek planning permission from Tipperary County Council.