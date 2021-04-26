Rosary will be recited every Monday for the month of May at Rathronan, Clonmel
POWERSTOWN AND LISRONAGH NEWS
There will be rosary at The Grotto in Rathronan every Monday evening at 7.30 during the month of May.
All are welcome to attend.
The grotto is located in the parish of Powerstown and Lisronagh is on the Fethard Road between Chawke's Garage and Rathronan Cross, a short distance outside of Clonmel.
