Calling all young brass and wind musicians for Clonmel Junction Jazz

Following on from the hugely successful 2020 collaboration with Music Generation Tipperary, this year Clonmel Junction Festival is offering young musicians in the Clonmel area a unique opportunity to take part in the Junction Jazz programme.

This innovative eight-week programme will give participants the chance to work with musician educators from the Music Generation Tipperary panel, working on elements of improvisation and putting together a big band in the same vein as Clonmel’s own Mick Delahunty.

The programme is aimed at young, intermediate brass and wind players with a minimum of three years’ experience on their respective instruments. The classes will be delivered weekly and sessions will take place for each instrument taking part in the band.

There will also be a group session each week, where all participants will come together to chat about the big band experience and learn more about jazz in general.

The Junction Jazz project will commence eight weeks prior to Clonmel Junction Arts Festival (which runs from July 3-11) and is planned to culminate in a virtual event at the festival, where the musicians will come together in a very special big band experience.

Due to the nature of this project, spaces on the programme are limited. To apply, participants must submit an audition recording via WhatsApp to 087-3823000 or email info@junctionfestival.com

The closing date for applications is this Friday April 30.