Clonmel Junction Festival prepares to celebrate 20th anniversary

This year the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

As one of the most prominent arts festivals in the south east, Junction is proudly celebrating its 20-year history of bringing music, theatre, visual arts and spoken word to Clonmel with its 2021 festival themed Identity: What’s in a Name?

As part of the unique and innovative programme of events, festival organisers are inviting people to share their Junction Festival stories, memories, anecdotes and pictures with them to be compiled into an exciting interactive Scrapbook app.

You can become a part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Memories community on Facebook, or you can contact Amy on amy@junctionfestival.com

In this, the 20th year, organisers aim to lift the collective spirits of the community with the biggest and best festival yet, which runs from July 3-11.