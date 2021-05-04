The Source Arts Centre hosts online live listening party

Originally delivered as part of the Healthy Ireland initiative and with assistance from the Tipperary County Council “The Sofa Symphony” is a live online ‘Listening Party’ at The Source Arts Centre where music lovers can listen to great works of classical music and in real-time share their reactions and comments with other music lovers.

Delivered through the use of free-to-access digital platform such as Facebook, Spotify and YouTube and taking place every Thursday evening during the month of May each concert is also enhanced by fun and informative video presentations and helpful listening guides.

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the death of arguably the most influential composer of the 20th century, Igor Stravinsky. In our first program we’re going to look at his most famous and shocking work ‘Le Sacre du Printemps (The Rite of Spring). Find out how this work, based on the pagan myths of Stravinsky's Russian homeland, broke the rules of harmony, tonality and rhythm in such a revolutionary manner, that it caused an actual “Riot” upon its premier in 1913.

The concerts are curated by Tipperary based Music Director/Educator Eamon O’Malley who will introduce each work and present a specially recorded video-guide each week.

While the music is playing, audience members can use an online comments board to remark, make observations and interact with others in an informal and fun online setting.

Sofa Symphony: Igor Stravinsky - Le Sacre Du Printemps ‘The Rite Of Spring' takes place on Thursday, May 6 at 8pm. Visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie for more information.