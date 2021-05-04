Charity Walk for "Future for Darragh Ryan" and Pieta House at Sologhead on Saturday



This Saturday, May 8, you are invited to support a charity walk at Sologhead GAA pitch walkway with all proceeds divided between Pieta House and the Future for Darragh Ryan Fund which is for a young Sologhead man who is battling serious illness.



Main organiser of the event Eamonn Bargary has a number of interesting items up for auction including an autographed Tipperary Football Jersey and signed photos by Aidan O’Brien and Rachael Blackmore plus other valuable sponsorship items.

The walkway will be opened from 5am to 10pm and will be stewarded throughout while supporters are asked adhere to social distancing at all times. A bucket collection will be in operation.