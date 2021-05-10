Tipperary children to shine during Creative Schools Week

Thousands of children are set to take part in a celebration of creativity in schools across the country this week.

Creative Schools Week will see a huge range of arts activity, from drumming and dance workshops to live interviews with leading artists. Children themselves chose this year’s theme, Brave New Future, and will use the hashtag #CreativeSchools on social media.

Some 60 schools were selected to participate in a live online broadcast, representing over 463 schools who have participated in the Creative Schools initiative since 2018. And from Wednesday to Friday, two broadcasts – one for primary and one for post-primary -- will be available each day on the Arts Council’s website.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said ”I am delighted to be able to celebrate the creativity, curiosity and ingenuity of our young people working within the Creative Schools programme.

“This is an opportune time to reflect on the progress of our Creative Youth programme.

"The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and I this week will host a wide-ranging conference Creative Youth: Creativity – the Connection to the Future, Now. This will be hosted by the Creative Ireland Programme at Dublin Castle on Thursday May 13.

"This wide-ranging conference will bring together figures in education, enterprise, innovation and creativity and will reflect on the achievements of Creative Youth and the challenges that lie ahead to consider what strategies will be required to deliver positive, sustainable outcomes for children through their engagement with arts, culture and creativity.”

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly said “I am absolutely blown away by the creativity, ingenuity and the positivity of children and young people in our schools. It truly is an inspiration to us all,” she said.

“I encourage everyone to log on this week to our online broadcasts to see for themselves and to find out how their school can be involved in Creative Schools Week.”

She reminded teachers and the public that applications are now open for schools that would like to be on the programme from September at http://www.artscouncil.ie/ Funds/Creative-Schools- Initiative/

Both the primary and post-primary live broadcasts will be available each day from 12pm on www.artscouncil.ie/creative- schools/celebration-2021/ from Wednesday May 12 to Friday May 14.

Presented by Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill and Fergal Darcy, as well as highlighting the work of schools each episode will feature workshops, interviews and features across a wide range of different artists and arts and cultural organisations including Maser, Sorcha O’Raghallaigh , Donnchadh Hughes and Brian Irvine, (Irish National Opera), Aideen Barry, Monkeyshine Theatre, Galway Community Circus, Shane Gillen, Children’s Books Ireland, Nick Bailey, Ashwin Chacko, Bare Cheek Theatre Company, Noon Abubakar and The Good Yarn Project – TULCA.

Creative Schools is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme to enable the creative potential of every child. Creative Schools is led by the Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The initiative is also informed by the Arts Council’s ten-year strategy (2016–25) Making Great Art Work: Leading the Development of the Arts in Ireland.

This initiative provides opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills; to communicate, collaborate, stimulate their imaginations, be inventive, and to harness their curiosity.

More information on how to apply to be a Creative School is available at www.artscouncil.ie/creative- schools/schools-opportunities/