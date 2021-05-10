Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies challenged to design limited edition chicken fillet roll

Self-declared chicken fillet roll fanatics The 2 Johnnies have collaborated with Applegreen to create a new limited-edition version of the deli counter favourite.

The specially selected roll devised by the Tipperary duo is a nod to the classic recipe with a fresh twist. Customers can look forward to a mouthwatering combination of Applegreen’s 100% Irish chicken fillet on a signature roll accompanied by cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce.

The partnership has derived from The 2 Johnnies’ deep-rooted passion for chicken fillet rolls.

The pair regularly discuss their favourite rolls and recipes on their popular podcast, as well as their chief bugbear – overpriced chicken rolls. Applegreen will ensure the lads will have no complaints on that score, with The 2 Johnnies signature chicken fillet roll now on sale for €4 for the next fortnight.

Johnny Smacks McMahon and Johnny B O'Brien said “It’s no secret that we are major fans of chicken fillet rolls. It sort of developed out of a mutual appreciation and then our followers seemed to share the same passion. It wasn’t long before the price of chicken rolls became a regular discussion point on our podcast.

“Our followers have reported some seriously outrageous pricing when it comes to chicken fillet rolls so we are starting a campaign to save our chicken fillet roll by insisting they are priced at €4 or less,” the funnymen added.

“We’re delighted that Applegreen have answered our call and are offering our very own speciality roll for just €4 for a limited period.”

Applegreen Marketing Manager, Rebecca Duffy said “We strive to always meet the highest standard by using only the best quality, Irish-sourced ingredients in our famous chicken fillet rolls.

Applegreen is a proudly Irish brand and we are committed to supporting Irish food producers and suppliers for our award-winning range of food.”