Nenagh Children’s Film Festival set for June 11-13

Nenagh Children's Film Festival, now in it’s second year, was established by Nenagh Arts Centre to support Filmmakers who create work for young audiences.

As an international festival they have 37 films from all over the world including Norway, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Germany, Italy, France, USA, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Russia and Ireland.

The three day free festival, happening June 11-13, will include feature, shorts and animated screenings, workshops, interviews and behind the scenes as well submissions from schools and the work of the next generation in animation.

Festival highlights include:

• 9 year-old Lyra Connelly interviews award-winning actress Eva Whittaker, the voice of Mebh Óg MacTíre in Cartoon Saloon’s Wolfwalkers.

• 13 year-old animator James Morgan interviews Gráinne Fordham of Wolfwalkers & Cartoon Saloon to discover things like why she got into animation and what is her favourite style.

• Coffee N Chats with St Brendan The Navigator - A Mocku-interview with St Brendan, a film funded by the Arts Council working with 18-25 years olds from Tipperary. Cast includes Amy the Albatros (puppet), St Brendan, Christopher Columbus & host Geraldine Gilhooly. Music by Emma Langford.

• Schools submissions - this the festival invited Schools to submit their short films to NCFF.

The grand finale - Nenagh Children’s Film Festival Awards Ceremony hosted by RTÉ news2day's Aisling Moloney.

“Our creative youth need events like these now more than ever” says Eva Birdthistle, Artistic Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, “and with the support of our funders, Creative Ireland, The Arts Council & Tipperary County Council we are able to bring this wealth of content from our door to yours free of charge.”

The festival dates are June 11-13, 2021 and head to www.nenagharts.com for more information and bookings.