Perfect for Tipperary music lovers this Bank Holiday Weekend - A drive-in concert

A small village on the Waterford/Tipperary border is to host the region’s first drive in live music concert over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Top acts, Declan Aungier, Michael Cahill and Pat Daly will perform in Araglin Community Field on Monday, June 7 (2.30pm – 5.30pm).

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee, Araglen Hall Chairman, Tom McCarthy, said excitement was building in advance of the drive in country and Irish concert.

“We have the venue, we have the entertainers, there’s a lot of talk about the concert and the feedback we’re getting is really encouraging,” Tom said.

GREAT TO BE BACK

Speaking this week, accomplished musician and singer, Michael Cahill, said he and his fellow entertainers were “rearing to go”.

“The drive in format is different from what we’re used to, but it should work well, I’ve been inundated by people looking to go; they’ve a great organising committee in Araglin and they’ve done a brilliant job promoting the event” he observed.

Admission on June 7 is €10 per head and booking isn’t necessary, however, it is advisable to be at the venue in advance of the 2.30pm starting time.

MORE DETAILS

Anyone seeking additional information is welcome to ring organising committee members, Joan O’Mahoney (087-3478035), Tom McCarthy (087-2681741) or Liz McCarthy (087-6721476).

This event will be run in accordance with Government Covid-19 Guidelines where everyone’s safety is foremost.

So mark the diaries! Bank Holiday Monday, June 7 - make plans to be at Araglen Community/GAA field at 2:30pm. Eircode P61 EC59.

See ye all there.