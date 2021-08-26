Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Covid can't stop the music in Tipperary as Clonmel Busking Festival goes ahead

All gigs will be free and held outdoors

John Spillane

John Spillane will perform at Hearns Hotel at 7.30pm this Friday night during the Clonmel Busking Festival

After many months of deliberation and uncertainty due to changing rules and regulations, the Clonmel Busking Festival committee are delighted to announce that a weekend festival will run from this Friday August 27 to Sunday August 29.

This will be a scaled-down event due to Covid-19 regulations and many of the usual favourites will be missing.
But nevertheless it promises to be a taste of some of the best musical talent on offer, with popular bands and entertainers performing each night.
The weekend will kick off with John Spillane at 7.30pm on Friday evening at Hearns Hotel, supported by Kate McDonald.
John has been a great supporter of the busking festival over many years and it is fitting that the weekend should commence with one of the most popular and well -known artists involved with the festival.
John will hold a special singer songwriter’s workshop earlier on Friday from 4–6pm.
Numbers will be limited for this event and to book a place it is necessary to register by e-mailing buskingfestival@yahoo.ie
John will be followed by Rattle the Boards, with special guest Des Dillon, also at Hearns Hotel on Friday night.
All music gigs over the weekend will be free but due to Covid government regulations, spaces will be limited so anyone who wishes to attend is advised to arrive in plenty of time so as not to be disappointed.
Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and will start and finish on time.
All gigs will be held outdoors.
Entertainment will continue on Saturday and Sunday evenings in various venues (see the posters or the Clonmel Busking Facebook page for more information).
On Sunday a free busking Blueway walk will take place from Kilsheelan to Clonmel.
A bus will leave from the Main Guard at 12 noon and again places must be pre-booked before the day by emailing buskingfestival@yahoo.ie
There will be musical entertainment along the route.
The organisers look forward to seeing people at the festival and they hope that the live music will lift our spirits after this difficult time.

