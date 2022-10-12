Annual school shows kick off in Thurles this week

A super few weeks of musical theatre entertainment kicks off in Thurles this week with the annual school shows set to bring joy and cheer to the multitudes.



Colaiste Mhuire kick off the extravaganza this Wednesday with Beauty and the Beast, and this will be followed next week by the Presentation Secondary School with Matilda, and the Ursuline school with The Lion King.



Beauty and the Beast promises to be excellent with months of rehearsals from the diligent cast from 1st to 6th year under the guidance of Ms. Helen Wallace, Ms. Caoimhe Geaney, Ms. Eimear Lowth, Ms. Aoife Carey & Ms. Shelley Martin.



Colaiste Mhuire has extended a huge thanks to everyone who helped to bring to fruition this year’s musical including Subject Department staff, Parent’s Council, Caretaker, SNA’s and Administration staff. While tickets are sold out for this Thursday & Friday performances, there are still tickets available for this evening’s extra showing (Wednesday 12th October). Drop in to purchase a ticket or phone 0504 21734.



The Presentation Seocndary School will stage the Irish schools premiere of Matilda Jnr.



“ We are very excited to bring Roald Dahl’s infamous story to life on stage in the one and only Premier Hall here in Thurles. Our Box Office is now open. So to hear your favourite songs such as ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Revolting Children’ and ‘Smell of Rebellion’, call our Box Office number at (087) 2739411 to secure your seats,” the school told the Tipperary Star.



Tickets cost €15, and Concession Tickets cost €10. Matilda will run at 7.30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 20, 21 and 22, with a Matinée show at 2.30pm on Saturday, October 22. Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Presentation is looking forward to seeing new faces and to welcoming back familiar ones in The Premier Hall. Be prepared to be entertained!



And, the Ursuline school will kick off with the spectacular Lion King on Satturday October 22nd and continue with evening performances on the 23rd, 25th and Thursday 27th.



Recently retired Principal Mary Butler is at the helm for this production and is joined by the experienced team of Joan Butler (Musical Director), Rosalie Butler (Choreographer) and Tommy Sweeney (Stage Manager) and his crew.



This is a very challenging show visually and there is tremendous work going on in the arts and technology departments in the school to make this a visually stunning show with some 248 students on stage throughout. Costumes also play a massive role in this show and Kathleen Lambe and her team are responsible for this element of the Lion King Jnr which is certain to wow all the audiences in attendance.



The Sister Ursula Memorial Hall is the venue and tickets can be booked now at of the school office -0504 22147.



Following the Covid hiatus, all of the schools are thrilled and delighted to be welcoming back audiences for their performances - almost three years have passed since the students last took to the stage in such a fashion and according to sources in all three schools, there is tremendous excitement these days as they build up to the opening night - excitement, but also a little bit of trepidation too!! For many it will be the first time on stage and what an experience awaits them - the buzz of the stage will live long in their hearts and will most certainly inspire some to take their theatre experience further.



All of these shows cost money though and the schools will be doing all in their power to make ends meet. The huge work undertaken in advance is very worthwhile and gives the students an incredible wealth of experience thereby justifying the staging of such productions.



So, if you can get to the shows, support the schools, and want to enjoy great entertainment, please book your tickets and get along to the Dome, the Premier Hall and the Sister Ursula Memorial Hall. Enjoy.