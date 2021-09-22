All the Rivers were Female exhibition launches at Tipperary gallery

In association with Clonmel Applefest, All the Rivers were Female, the exciting and intriguing solo exhibition of new work by visual artist and pigment maker Annie Hogg, opens in The Narrow Space Gallery, Clonmel this Friday at 10.30am.

The artist uses materials such as red ochre from The Comeraghs and peat from a Kerry bog. The pigments take on a timescape that spans from deep time – in the ochre, up along to this time – in the water of the river, which she has used in the making and processing of the pigments.

There was a notion once in Ireland that all the rivers were female, save but one. Being revered as beings themselves, they were seen to hold knowledge and stories in their moving waters. Our song lines.

The subsequent mark-making serves as a consideration on an ancient formation of geography, while clambering with current and potential climatic and social changes.

Annie Hogg is a Tipperary-based visual artist. She completed a BA in Fine Art in 2002 from the Aki Academy of Art and Design, The Netherlands, and has recently returned to a full-time art practice, receiving funding from the Arts Council and Tipperary County Council's Arts Office.

The exhibition is supported by Clonmel Applefest, Tipperary County Council and the Local Authorities Water Programme.

Annie's website is www.anniehoggstudio.com