Search

22/09/2021

All the Rivers were Female exhibition launches at Tipperary gallery

Anne Hogg exhibition opens at The Narrow Space in Clonmel

All the Rivers were Female

Annie Hogg's exhibition uses materials such as red ochre from The Comeraghs and peat from a Kerry bog

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

In association with Clonmel Applefest, All the Rivers were Female, the exciting and intriguing solo exhibition of new work by visual artist and pigment maker Annie Hogg, opens in The Narrow Space Gallery, Clonmel this Friday at 10.30am.

The artist uses materials such as red ochre from The Comeraghs and peat from a Kerry bog. The pigments take on a timescape that spans from deep time – in the ochre, up along to this time – in the water of the river, which she has used in the making and processing of the pigments.

There was a notion once in Ireland that all the rivers were female, save but one. Being revered as beings themselves, they were seen to hold knowledge and stories in their moving waters. Our song lines.

The subsequent mark-making serves as a consideration on an ancient formation of geography, while clambering with current and potential climatic and social changes.

Annie Hogg is a Tipperary-based visual artist. She completed a BA in Fine Art in 2002 from the Aki Academy of Art and Design, The Netherlands, and has recently returned to a full-time art practice, receiving funding from the Arts Council and Tipperary County Council's Arts Office.

The exhibition is supported by Clonmel Applefest, Tipperary County Council and the Local Authorities Water Programme.

Annie's website is www.anniehoggstudio.com

Upcycling goes innovative and creative across Tipperary

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media