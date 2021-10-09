Mass at Killaloan cemetery in south Tipperary

Mass at Killaloan cemetery, between Clonmel and Kilsheelan, will be celebrated on this Sunday morning
The annual Mass at Killaloan, Newtown Anner, Waterford Road, Clonmel will take place at 3pm on this Sunday October 10.
All are welcome to attend and the Killaloan cemetery committee would love to see a big attendance, especially as there was no Mass held there last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
