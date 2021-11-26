All-night swimathon at Tipperary hotel in aid of worthy cause

Clonmel Park Hotel’s leisure centre team, headed by assistant leisure centre manager Sandra Quinn, are taking part in Movember!

Movember is an annual international event traditionally involving the growing of moustaches during November to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

However this year the team at the leisure centre in the hotel, conscious of promoting its awareness and including everyone, want to put their own twist on this and generate as much funding as possible for such a good cause.

Leisure centre members and non-members are invited to take part in an all-night swimathon on this Saturday, November 27 from 8pm-8am.

All slots are 30 minutes, and donations are very much welcome.

You can donate €20/€30 for 30-minute or 60-minute slots.

Everyone who buys a slot must complete the swim and will be entered into a draw for free membership of the leisure centre. If you can’t swim don’t worry, you can walk it!

A slot is not secured without a donation (cash only).

Contact the Leisure Centre to book your space on 052-6188733 or email Leisurecentre@clonmelpark

hotel.com