12 Dec 2021

Junior South Tipperary Art Group celebrates 50th anniversary

Exhibition opened by the Mayor of Clonmel

Art exhibition

The exhibition continues in Clonmel until January

The launch of Junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG’s) 50th anniversary exhibition by the Mayor, Michael Murphy, took place in the upstairs studio in the new Sureprint digital premises on the Waterford Road, Clonmel yesterday, Saturday.
The artwork on display is by the STAG art students, 9 years to Leaving Certs, from the last three years.
This free exhibition will run during office hours, from 10am to 4. 30pm on weekdays up to January.
It is open to the public, adults and children, to drop in and enjoy the talent of the Junior STAG members from Clonmel and County Tipperary.
All Covid restrictions are in place and masks must be worn.

