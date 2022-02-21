Search

21 Feb 2022

Tipperary artists who take part in weekly classes to stage exhibition at Clonmel library

The Art Escape Group presents the work of 30 artists

Churns

Churns is the title of one of the exhibits at The Art Escape Group's exhibition, which runs at Clonmel library from next Monday February 28 until Saturday March 12

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Art Escape Group, who are exhibiting in Clonmel Library from next Monday February 28 until Saturday March 12, is a group exhibition that presents the work of 30 artists who take part in weekly classes run by Ann Brennan, which comes under the name of The Art Escape.

Ann runs her classes from three venues, Ballingarry, Clonmel and Cashel.  The classes have been running for a number of years but some of the artists have only recently joined. However, due to Covid most of the classes were cancelled in the past two years so it is an extra bonus to be able to exhibit once again.

As the name implies, this is where these groups meet up not just to paint but to escape to a place of creativity, imagination and solace. Individuality is key here, as each artist is encouraged to develop their own style and to be expressive in their work. 

Each class is different, as new techniques are introduced on an ongoing basis and all artists are encouraged to experiment with these techniques.

Above: Owl is the title of one of the exhibits

These groups are annual participants in the Incognito initiative, which raises funds for The Jack and Jill Foundation. In the past two years they have also donated paintings to the charity We are TLM, which raises funds for the battle against children's cancer in Tanzania.  

All are welcome to call into the library and support these great artists.

So sad!

