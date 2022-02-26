Horticultural Society in Tipperary is blooming once again in its 40th year

The topic for the Clonmel Horticultural Society meeting is Special Plants for your Garden
Clonmel Horticultural Society is resuming monthly meetings next Wednesday March 2 at 8pm in Hotel Minella.
The society is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
New members are welcome to the meetings.
The guest speaker at the March meeting will be Mary Skelly of Kilcoran Garden Centre.
The topic for the meeting is Special Plants for your Garden.
Carrick Meals Assistance Service volunteers Siobhan O'Neill, Benny Cooney, Debbie Cooney, voluntary driver Billy Doherty and Samantha Murphy in the kitchen in Carrickbeg Community Centre
Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris were honoured as Grand Marshals at the parade in Littleton in 2019, the last time there was a St Patrick's Day parade in the village
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.