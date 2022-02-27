Search

28 Feb 2022

Nenagh Arts Centre to screen film about artist Frida Kahlo

27 Feb 2022 10:30 PM

Nenagh Arts Centre has a number of events scheduled over the coming weeks - from exhibitions to music and film.

On Tuesday, March 8, at 7pm, the film Frida Kahlo will be screened.

Who was Frida Kahlo? Everyone knows her, but who was the woman behind the bright colours, the big brows, and the floral crowns? Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.

Making use of technology to deliver previously unimaginable quality, we take an in-depth look at key works throughout her career. Using letters Kahlo wrote to guide us, the film reveals her deepest emotions and unlocks the secrets and symbolism contained within her art.

Opening on the same day is the One Million Stars, exhibition, an inclusive community arts project connecting communities across Ireland in solidarity against domestic abuse and all forms of violence.

The One Million Stars to End Violence Project was established by Maryann Talia Pau, a Samoan-Australian artist, in response to the rape and murder of an Irish woman in Melbourne Australia. In Samoan culture, the star is a symbol of light, hope and solidarity.

The exhibition runs until March 21.

