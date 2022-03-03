Holycross Ballycahill Drama to stage Moll

Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group are thrilled to be back, like every other drama group in the country we have been unable to perform for the past two years.



Amateur drama is a lifeline for many and you would struggle to find a more enjoyable pastime especially during the Winter months.



What better way to return to drama than with John B Keane's comedy 'Moll' probably one of his best known plays, it tells the story of life in a country presbytery when Moll becomes the new housekeeper, fattening and flattering the Canon while starving and manipulating his two curates.



This is Holycross Ballycahill's second time to thread the boards with 'Moll', in 1991 the title roll was played by Diane Lacey, this time round the lead is Jacqui Lacey her daughter, she is joined on stage by Derek Doherty as the Canon and the two suffering curates are played by John Glasheen and newcomer Christy Clancy who is proving to be a natural and who will no doubt become a regular on stage. Our own Jim Finn plays the Bishop, what news will he bring when he cuts short his holiday to open the new school built from the proceeds of Molls favourite pastime, Bingo?



Marie Spillane and Joanne O'Neill are two prospective housekeepers beaten by Moll to claim the position.



Eva Mitchell, Jenn Coote and Siobhan Ryan are in control of lights and sound and a very capable trio they are, as usual no play would be possible without our set builders, designers and dressers, they are the backbone of every drama group and we are blessed with our very dedicated team of Andy, Paddy, Marty, Diane and Catherine.



That leaves only the director who puts in the hard work, the long hours and gets the best out of everyone involved, and once again it's Claire Ryan at the helm, winner and current holder of best director in the All Ireland, Claire is committed to putting on a show fit to win another All Ireland title.



For a fun filled night of drama come along to Holycross Community Centre on Wednesday 9, Thursday 10 and Friday 11 of March at 8.30pm. Moll will not disappoint you.