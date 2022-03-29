Tipperary gig will honour the life of one of the great songwriters

The show will feature a performance by the John Prine tribute band Bruised Orange, with support by Sean Deegan
Clonmel Folk Club presents a performance by the John Prine tribute band Bruised Orange at The Coachman in Clonmel on Thursday night April 7.
The gig will be a celebration of the anniversary of the death two years ago of John Prine, the American country folk singer-songwriter.
He was active as a composer, recording artist, live performer and occasional actor from the early 1970s until his death, and was widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters of his generation.
Support will be played by Sean Deegan.
The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €15.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Fethard-based horse racing trainer Michael Mouse Morris is just one of six nominations of this month's Fethard Sports Achievement Award. The winner will be announced on Friday night, April 1.
The Roscrea Trail Blazers enjoying the March sunshine on their recent leg of The Royal Canal Greenway From Furey’s Bar to Mary Lynches Bar a total of 23 km
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.