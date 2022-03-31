Climb with Charlie will take place on April 2 between 10am and 2pm on Slievenamuck

Climb with Charlie will take place on Saturday, April 2, between 10am and 2pm on Slievenamuck.

Above the Glen of Aherlow, the sylvan Slievenamuck Ridge offers an easy but memorable walk that suits people of all ages and offers wonderful views of the Galtee Mountains.

This area is steeped in history and folklore.

Slievenamuck – Sliabh Muice – Mountain of the Pigs, is believed to derive its name from the herds of wild pigs that once roamed the valley.

Legend has it that it was on this hillside that Fionn Mac Cumhaill slew the dangerous sow – Beo, who was causing havoc in Munster at that time.

Walkers can follow the Millennium Stone Loop or Rock an Thorabh Loop to get their climb in, both of these are marked routes and easy to follow.

There are two options for donating to the fundraiser for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

The Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Facebook page has a direct donation link to the official Climb with Charlie fund.

The Society will facilitate a bucket collection on Saturday April 2 at Christ the King from 10am to 2pm.

Anyone requiring further information should contact 086-8314443.

Enjoy the walk everyone!