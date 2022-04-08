Search

08 Apr 2022

Tipperary artist preparing to stage another exhibition at Clonmel Library

Self-taught artist works from her home-based studio in Ballingarry

Ann Brennan exhibition

All of Ann Brennan's paintings are inspired by her mountain and coastal hikes, which portray the wildness and raw beauty of our west coast and panoramic views of her own county of Tipperary and beyond

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Apr 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Ann Brennan is exhibiting her evocative oil paintings once again in Clonmel Library from next Monday, April 11 until Saturday, April 23.   

Ann is a self-taught artist working from her home-based studio in Ballingarry, south Tipperary. 

She uses two different techniques when completing her paintings.  She blends the oil paints to achieve her unique, dramatic skies to create atmosphere and mystery.   

In complete contrast to that, she uses the palette knife to achieve the textures of the landscapes and the rugged seas. Both techniques work well together on the one canvas to create a totally unique result.

All her paintings are inspired by her mountain and coastal hikes, which portray the wildness and raw beauty of our west coast and panoramic views of her own county of Tipperary and beyond.  Her paintings will transport you to a tranquil and quiet place, where you will walk among the heather and feel the mist on your face from our Wild Atlantic Way. 

Ann facilitates four adult art classes in various venues throughout Tipperary.  The groups paint under the name of The Art Escape, and staged a successful exhibition last month in the library.  Ann and her students have participated in various charity events, donating artwork.  

Come and experience this beautiful exhibition for yourself.  Viewing is during library opening hours and all are welcome.

Check out Ann's work on her website, www.annbrennanart.com

Facebook page  - Ann Brennan, Artist.

Instagram - annbrennanart

Fundraising concert for humanitarian aid in Ukraine to be held in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media