Tipperary artist preparing to stage another exhibition at Clonmel Library

Ann Brennan is exhibiting her evocative oil paintings once again in Clonmel Library from next Monday, April 11 until Saturday, April 23.

Ann is a self-taught artist working from her home-based studio in Ballingarry, south Tipperary.

She uses two different techniques when completing her paintings. She blends the oil paints to achieve her unique, dramatic skies to create atmosphere and mystery.

In complete contrast to that, she uses the palette knife to achieve the textures of the landscapes and the rugged seas. Both techniques work well together on the one canvas to create a totally unique result.

All her paintings are inspired by her mountain and coastal hikes, which portray the wildness and raw beauty of our west coast and panoramic views of her own county of Tipperary and beyond. Her paintings will transport you to a tranquil and quiet place, where you will walk among the heather and feel the mist on your face from our Wild Atlantic Way.

Ann facilitates four adult art classes in various venues throughout Tipperary. The groups paint under the name of The Art Escape, and staged a successful exhibition last month in the library. Ann and her students have participated in various charity events, donating artwork.

Come and experience this beautiful exhibition for yourself. Viewing is during library opening hours and all are welcome.

Check out Ann's work on her website, www.annbrennanart.com

Facebook page - Ann Brennan, Artist.

Instagram - annbrennanart